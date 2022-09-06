Comic: I’m waiting for Black conspiracy theorists to turn their attention towards cisheteropatriarchy

by JeCorey Holder

Cis straight people have all kinds of enthusiasm towards organizing think-pieces and deep-dives into government conspiracies, secret societies, and grand hidden stratagems about why their favorite homophobic rapper or sexually predatory celebrity was killed or arrested.

I’m talkin’ paragraphs on why “Lil Tinky” or whoever was a crucial part of some grand Illuminati cover-up about lizard people and that’s why he had to die, and fully dedicated essays and dissertations on why the publicized and justified arrest of their celebrity fave who admitted to drugging and sexually assaulting forty people was a government power-play to keep The Black Man™ down.

I just really need to know where cis straight people’s astute energy goes when it comes to understanding the very real issues of cisheteropatriarchy.

The moment marginalized Black people bring up any sort of social justice issue or the privilege certain folks have, these studious scholars are quick to suddenly play obtuse and/or treat us like we’re acting hysterical when we try to educate them. Things suddenly get fuzzy and too hard to grasp whenever its time to acknowledge their own bigotry and biases against Black women, other marginalized genders, and LGBTQ people.

These folks are always eager to teach and take up space when it comes to their often dismissive socio-political ideas, but are never willing to explore how patriarchy and white supremacy have informed their oppressive behavior, like their LGBTQ-antagonism, misogynoir, colorism, etc.

It’s truly frightening how fervently all of that creative energy is funneled into either making excuses for abusers or silencing marginalized Black people to avoid all accountability.

Gamer, geek, and social activist. JeCorey Holder has been weaving tapestries of shade and fury since the early 2000’s. Pro-LGBTQ, pro-black, and pro intersectional feminism, he is full of feelings and opinions that try to call out and tear down the oppressive status quo