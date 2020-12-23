Comic: You Chose Your Christian God, Now Let Us Chill With Ours

Some of these Christians out here have got to read the passage in their Bible about Minding The Business That Which Pays You. -JeCorey Holder Tweet This

by JeCorey Holder

It’s the winter holiday season and you know what that means, my darlings! Time for your favorite internet gay cousin to low-key cyberbully some lane-crossing Christians into leaving the rest of us happy heathens the fuck alone!

Since I refuse to let this fuck up my Energy, I will try to keep up the Giving Holiday Spirit and make this as nice as possible.

Now look, we’re all doing what we can to get through these years, and if Christianity is helping you out, that’s absolutely fine. Folks are absolutely free to follow their respective faith. But some of these Christians out here have got to read the passage in their Bible about Minding The Business That Which Pays You.

In our mortal journey to make sense of the world around us, some read passages from Faithful New Testament (I know there are several editions of the Bible, I just happen to choose the title that sounds like a death-metal band), and there are those of us who work with burning herbs and celestial alignments. We all have our flavors.

As someone who is, every day, trying to reconnect with his spiritual roots, it is extremely annoying to still see so many of my skinfolk vehemently cast down the beliefs and sacred practices of their ancestors. They remain afraid to even understand basic principles of African spirituality and just go right ahead with associating it with the Bible’s Favorite Villain: Satan.

It’s pathetic, and it needs to stop.

