Almost There
by Desmond King
On Thursday I found myself with a bleeding tongue
Warm water washed over my soapy hands, blood filling my mouth
I did not speak when he said
“We’re almost there”
My tongue is used to being bit open, to keep the peace
To keep secrets
What does “Friday’s Eve” even mean?
Constantly looking forward, to ignore the conditions that sit between Monday – Friday
Working for the weekend,
I nod my head and hum in agreement “hmmm ummm”
My mind begs him to leave as the iron in my mouth dizzies my consciousness
I have built a dam between
Work and Self
His footsteps recede past a closing door
What does it mean to be almost be there?
Where are we going? A weekend? A two-day reprieve?
Those words scratch at my ear drums
It implies an end, a destination
What destination gets me out of this hell?
I don’t want a two-day reprieve
To be sick is for the weekends, schedule to be sick then
my body aches with rage, hair raising off my neck for attack
My mind is in a frenzy, I have to rebuild the damn
Practiced words:
Health insurance.
Rent.
Looking up from the sink,
I smile and proceed back to my desk.
I ignore the dead eyes, the clicking and clacking of keyboards, the unending wet coughs
Just make it back to your desk,
We’re almost there.