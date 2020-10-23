Comic: “Underpopulation” is not an issue you can blame on queer people. Trust me.

by JeCorey Holder

Straight people continue to be homophobic for some of the most absurd reasons, I swear.

I don’t know what kind of alternate dimension their minds are living in, but apparently it needs to be said that people being LGBTQ+ is NOT a dastardly trick that is going to diminish our numbers. In fact, due to straight-up (pun intended) ignorance and irresponsibility, humans are actually doing just fine in the breeding department.

The planet is literally balking under the weight of our population, but folks wanna come down on same-sex couples for not “keeping the species going”. As I’ve already covered in a previous comic, being queer doesn’t hinder our reproductive systems. Me having a male partner doesn’t hack my fucking biological functions and force them to cease.

Furthermore, as I covered in this comic, homosexuality — and queerness in general — was not forced on Black people by whites. Accusing LGBTQ+ people of not perpetuating the species is a useless dead weight to an already flimsy argument.

And then these same folks want to turn around and scoff at (usually Black) cis women for getting pregnant “too often” for their taste. Straight people will assign far too much value in the ability to breed, and then turn right around to police how often women should be having babies.

So, which is it?

Not only do queer parents exist, but the gag is we often make better parents because we plan extensively for parenthood. Irrelevant point, but a point nonetheless.

Now, instead of jumping at the homosexual shadows like folks always do, lets talk about ACTUAL things that have prevented Black people from creating and maintaining families. Go Google the words “racial eugenics“, or “reproductive justice movement“, or “Black maternity mortality rate” and leave queer people the hell alone.

